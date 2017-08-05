Gail Marie Wierenga (Bolthouse)

Born in Grand Haven, Michigan, she graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1973.

Gail and her husband, Tom, lived on the Muskegon River. They loved their home, and had many good times on the river with family and friends. She loved the outdoors and NASCAR, fishing and gardening.

Gail is survived by her husband, Tom Wierenga of Grant; their son, Dan Wierenga of Greenville; her parents, Ruth and Roger Bolthouse of Benzonia; and her siblings: Cathy Bolthouse (and Tim) of Moss Bluff, La., Sandy Bolthouse of Holland, Jeff Bolthouse of Spring Lake, and Dan Bolthouse (and Lisa) of Traverse City. She had many nieces and nephews who adored her. Gail was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Bolthouse.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, at the Grant Community Center from 1-4, with a luncheon around 2:30.