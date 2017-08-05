Thomas Chittenden

He was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on April 19, 1940, to William and Myrtle (Schuett) Chittenden; and married Jacqueline Chittenden on June 17, 1961. Mr. Chittenden had been employed as an auto mechanic for Redeker Ford and various other places until retiring. Thomas was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and loved the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and making wine.

Survivors: his children: Nicole Chittenden, Tamra (Mike) Cook and Thomas Edward Chittenden; grandchildren: R.J., Brandyn, Emma, Lena, Charlotte and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Grace and Elyse; brothers, George (Marilyn) Marion and Rod Chittenden; in-laws: Pam (Mark Kolenic) Regelin, Edward Regelin, Kristin (Ken) Baumgarner, Cara (Ted Crays) Regelin and Sonja Chittenden; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; and brother, Bill Chittenden.

Service: According to his wishes, no services will be held.

Memorials: Sportsman for Youth. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.