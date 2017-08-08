George S. Johnson

He was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on April 3, 1921, to parents George and Mabel Stewart Johnson.

After graduating from Grand Haven High School in 1939, he attended The University of Michigan, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He served in the United States Army Ordinance Division in World War II from 1943-1946, attaining the rank of captain.

He then worked as an engineer for various companies including Keller Tool Co. in Grand Haven and Hughes Aircraft, in both California and Arizona. Earning a master’s degree in engineering from Michigan State University, he joined the faculty of Western Michigan University in 1960, serving as the chairman of the Mechanical Engineering Department. He was also a Registered Professional Engineer, and was recognized for his many hours and classes taught to help others achieve this registration. He retired in 1984, devoting his time to volunteer work and love of travel and music.

He married Margaret Elizabeth Briegel on October 29, 1948. He and Margaret lived in Spring Lake from 1986-2002, and later moved to Breton Woods Independent Living Center in Grand Rapids. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (married nearly 69 years); and daughters Dr. Nancy Levenburg and Marilyn (David) Van Laan; grandchildren: Adam (Mary) Levenburg, Sarah Levenburg, Julie (Kurt) Goldsby (and great-granddaughter Emma Goldsby), and Michael (Jamie) Van Laan; sisters-in-law Betty Johnson and Janet Briegel; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Clarence Johnson; and sisters, Lila Fase and Lola Conant.

The funeral service for George will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Troy Hauser Brydon officiating. Military Rites will be performed by the VFW Sgt. Alvin Jonker Post 2326. Interment will be at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association or the Community Artist Fund, c/o First Presbyterian Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign George’s online guest book.