Yvonne Marie Reavis

She was born in Spring Lake on June 3, 1936, to Harold and Alice (Bossche) Chittenden. Yvonne graduated from Grand Haven High School and was a lifelong resident of the Spring Lake area.

Yvonne married Jack Catron and they had three children. Jack passed away in 1960 due to a heart condition. She then married Robert Reavis on March 18, 1967, and they were married for 44 years prior to his passing in 2011. She had worked part time for the North Ottawa Board of Realtors and had volunteered with the North Ottawa Community Hospital Guild.

Family was always most important to Yvonne. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed sewing, interior decorating and working in her flower garden. Yvonne, along with her husband, enjoyed traveling the world.

She is survived by two children, Cindy (Marvin) Hecksel and Craig Catron; daughter-in-law, Deb Catron; five grandchildren: Celine (Brian) Nienhouse, Gabe (Stephanie) Parme, Claire (Jesse) Evenson, Jacob (Nickie) Catron and Sara Catron; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathy Babich and Harriet (Gary) Johnson. In addition to her two husbands, Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Jack Catron.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2017, at The Spring Lake Chapel, Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge (phone: 616-842-6100). A Committal Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, at Spring Lake Cemetery.

Memorials in Yvonne's memory may be directed to North Ottawa Hospice – Heartwood Lodge.