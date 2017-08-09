John A. Rose Jr.

John was a graduate of Fruitport High School and attended Muskegon Community College. He was a tool and die maker by trade before retiring. John enjoyed many different activities and hobbies such as fishing, hunting, working on cars, yard work, sharing stories, experimenting with new food recipes (eaten at your own risk), and recently picked up crafts due to his declining health to pass the time. John also greatly loved and adored his family. The loss of his father, mother and wife were difficult times for him. However, the births of his children, and especially his grandchildren, greatly lifted his spirits.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Lois (Maher) Rose; wife, Marva (Aker) Rose; mother-in-law, Betty (Aney) Aker; infant sister, Dorian Rose; infant brother, Michael Rose; aunt, Barbara "Barb" Curtis; brother-in-law, Jack Aker; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

John will be deeply missed by his three brothers: Steven (Phyllis) Rose, Dana (Nancy) Rose and Patrick (Gretchen) Rose; sons, Michael (Angela) Rose and Tristan (Amber) Rose; daughter, Taylor (Zachary) Rose; grandchildren: Hunter, Tegan, Skyelyn and William; brothers- and sisters-in-law: David (Susan) Aker, Linda (Roger) Vanopynen, Mark (Gloria) Aker and Brett (Mary) Aker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service in John's honor will be held at the Community Center at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish in Grand Haven on Sunday, August 13, at 4 p.m. with refreshments after. All are welcome to share in the life of our beloved brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and dear friend, John Rose.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Diabetes Association or National Kidney Foundation of Michigan.