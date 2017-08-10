Winnie R. Knoll

She was born January 14, 1930, in Cicero, Illinois, to William and Rose (Tholen) Venema; and she married Clarence Knoll on October 21, 1950, in Cicero, Illinois. He passed away April 10, 1996.

Winnie graduated from Chicago Christian High School in 1947. She moved from Illinois to Spring Lake in 1964 and had been employed by Grand Transformers in Grand Haven. Winnie was a member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church, a member of the Lydia Bible Study and a former choir member. She was an active resident of Liberty Woods. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.

Her survivors include three sons: Ken (Sharon) Knoll of New Hudson, Mich., Robert (Carol) Knoll of Lake Ann, Mich., and Ronald Knoll of Spring Lake; grandchildren: Chris (Kelly), Kyle (Kristin), Adam, Ross (Michelle) Knoll, Kari (Daren) LoPiccolo, Ryan Obcamp, Laura (Matt) Prevo, and Chelsea (John) Kaminski; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Hailey, Katelynn, Jacob and Andrew Knoll, Donovin LoPiccolo, John Jr. and Jayce Kaminksi; brother, Dr. William (Lois) Venema; sisters-in-law, Jane (Larry) Hager and Ann Rozema; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence; grandson, Eric Knoll; sister, Grace (Fred) Vanderschaaf; brother, Alfred Venema; twin sister, Theresa (Wayne) Veldman; sisters-in-law, Shirley Venema and Sue (Clarence) Maatman; and brothers-in-law, George Knoll and Norm Rozema.

At Winnie’s request, there will be a private interment, and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church with the Rev. Drew Sweetman officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be given to Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church or Spectrum Hospice. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.