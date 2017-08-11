Helen A. Mastenbrook

She was born to Claus and Clara Peterson on October 23, 1918, in Downers Grove, Ill. She was raised in Pine City, Minn., and met the love of her life, Harold Mastenbrook, at a beach party in Grand Haven, fell in love and got married in 1941.

Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Harold M. Mastenbrook; a daughter, Peggy Schaefer; and grandson, William James Dews.

She is survived by daughters Betty (Joseph) D’Anza of Joliet, Ill., and Kathy (Bill) Dews of Lake City, Fla.; and also son-in-law Pat Schaefer of St. Louis, Mo.; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Helen was a member of the Grand Haven First Presbyterian Church and retired from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department after 13 years of service. She and Harold moved to Avon Park, Fla., where they enjoyed a busy and happy retirement.

The family will hold a memorial service in the fall, in Grand Haven, to honor Helen and her life. Final details will be announced.