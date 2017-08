Frank P. Bumstead Jr.

Frank P. Bumstead Jr. passed away May 21, 2017, in Key West, Fla. A Celebration of Life will be held for Frank on Aug. 27, 2017, at the American Legion, 700 S. Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI. Friends and family may meet from 1-4 p.m., with a short service at 1:30 and a light lunch to follow.