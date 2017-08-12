Stephen P. Botbyl

Stephen was born in Grand Haven on June 4, 1958, and lived nearby in Ferrysburg at the time of his death. He attended and graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1976.

He was an accomplished CNC machinist and mechanic. He also spent a lot of his time helping Kimberly with her in-home child care business and truly enjoyed every minute of that. He loved listening to the Detroit Tigers and music on the radio. He also was always listening to the police scanner. His favorite thing to do everyday even in the winter was go to the Grand Haven beach and Harbor island. He was a very kind and loving soul.

Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Ellsworth, from Grand Haven; a sister, Ruthann (Daniel) Wolffis from Grand Haven; a brother David; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Marva Botbyl from Grand Haven.

The family in keeping with Steve's wishes will not be having a visitation or service. There will be a private family one in the future.

Kimberly and the family ask that when you are at the Grand Haven beach or Harbor island, that you might take a moment to reflect on a memory you have of Steve. Any donations in his honor can be made to Noah’s Project.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Please visit clockfuneralhome.com to leave a note or favorite memory.

Arrangements by Phoenix Cremation Authority - Muskegon.