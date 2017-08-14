Michael 'Rusty' Veach

Mr. Michael “Rusty” Veach, age 70, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, August 4, 2017. He was born February 4, 1947, in Grand Haven to Clayton and Lenora (Goodin) Veach.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool and spending time with family and friends.



He is survived by two sons, Michael Veach, and Jody Veach; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother, Lenora; former wife and friend, Susan Mann; sisters, Vicki Geaugh and Sheila Clement. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton, and second wife, Ronda Smith.



A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Lifetree Community Church with Rev. Jeff Elzinga officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.