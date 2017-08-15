Alan Jay Workman

Alan graduated from Muskegon High School and was a proud alumnus of the University of Michigan Business School. He was employed by Muskegon Hardware & Supply for 35 years. He was actively involved in the community and proud of his association with other business, civic and political leaders in the establishment of the Muskegon County Land-based Wastewater Project, which was the first one of its type in the USA. Alan was also instrumental in the development of the Muskegon Mall in 1974.

Alan's faith was an important part of his life. Formerly a member of Immanuel CRC and First CRC, serving as deacon and elder, he most recently was a member of Ferrysburg Community Church. He was married to his high school sweetheart, the former Margaret Sturrus, for 62 years, who preceded him in death in 2014. Despite the challenges of MS, he and Margaret joyfully attended every possible softball game, soccer match, water polo match, football game, baseball game, basketball game, spelling bee, play and graduation of their children and grandchildren around the country.

A voracious reader and pipe organ aficionado, Alan was also a proud, patriotic American. However, his greatest delight came from spending time with family and cherished friends. He so enjoyed the visitors that maintained his social vibrancy. His family is grateful to all those who visited and assisted him.

Alan is survived by children Linda Carver, Steven Workman and Kim Schmidt, Lori and Dr. Ken Batts, and Lisa and Dr. John Mulder; and was preceded in death by beloved son Dean. He was a precious “Poppy” to Megan Carver; Charles and Kallie Carver; Rob, Megan, Holden and Oliver Workman; Steve, Amy and Rhett Workman; Sara, Chris, Derek and Spencer May; Lindsey, Marcus, Mac and Freddie Syverson; Jeff and Stephanie Batts; Alex and Emily Batts; Ben and Hannah Rosema; Jerrold Rosema and Lauren Morford; Daniel Rosema and Toni Kamp; Alysa Rosema; Scott, Julie, Joel, Megan and Allie Witte; Matthew, Ethan and Fiona Mulder; Mark, Julie and Adrian Mulder; and Emilia and Justin Perry. Alan is also survived by his in-laws: Burton Tjapkes, Peter and Carolyn Sturrus, and Joyce Webb; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Muskegon Christian School or Western Michigan Christian High School.

