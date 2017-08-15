Elizabeth Yager

Elizabeth was born February 25, 1939, to John and Lenora (Watson) Clark. Liz married Arthur Yager Jr. on February 27, 1957, in Grand Haven. Together they were blessed with three children: Steve, Richard and Suzanne.

Liz enjoyed fishing, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When asked how she wanted to be remembered, she asked that we say that she loved her family dearly, that she made her children and grandchildren happy, and that she was never mean to anyone. Liz always had a smile on her face when family and friends walked through the door, and she also hoped that when you think of her you remember to smile and laugh about the good times you had with her.

Liz is survived by her children: Steve Sr. (Kimberly) Yager, Richard Yager Sr. and Suzanne Austin; grandchildren: Amanda (Adam) Shepard, Steve Yager Jr., Richard Jr. (Erika) Yager, Robert (Sarah) Strong, Kerri Allen, Rodney Allen Jr., and Cassie Austin; her nine great-grandchildren and soon-to-be 10th; sisters: BillieAnn (Daniel) Gimborys, Georgia (Oscar) Fournier and Mary Douglas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Yager, in 2011; her parents; and two grandchildren, Timothy Allen and Adam Yager.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100). Please sign Elizabeth’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.