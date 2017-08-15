Nels Edwin Christopher

He was born July 28, 1946, in Grand Haven to Nelson Robert and Maxine Alice (West) Christopher; and married Bonita “Bonnie” Ann Twiest on June 28, 1975, in Grand Haven.

Korky served his country with the U. S. Army in Vietnam, had sailed in the Merchant Marines, and later served in the Michigan National Guard. He was employed as an engineer with the Heckman Furniture Company and had previously been employed with Story and Clark. He was a member of the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28. In Kork’s retirement, he managed the Spring Lake Yacht Club and was an avid supporter of the Junior Sailing Program. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and surf fishing in Florida with his brother, Dan. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Korky is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; his daughter, Adrienne (Andy) Hubbard of Spring Lake; his two sons, Chris Christopher of Spring Lake and Jesse Christopher of Bozeman, Mont.; and his two grandsons, Jack and Rhys Hubbard. He is also survived by two brothers, Dan (Sheila) Christopher of Fruitport and Kenneth (Karen) Christopher of Suttons Bay; his mother-in-law, Joyce Twiest of Spring Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law, Jack Twiest.

The Funeral Service for Korky will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2017, at the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Daniel Anderson officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Friends are invited to meet the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday before the service at the church. Interment will follow in Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Korky may be given to the Spring Lake Yacht Club Junior Sailing Program. You are invited to sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.