Sally Sedgewick

She was born July 12, 1935, in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, to Clifford and Ethel (Motsinger) Jackson. On June 2, 1956, she married Charles Sedgewick in Maloy, Iowa.

Sally was an active member of St. Patrick/St. Anthony Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards (cheating), pampering her poodle, traveling, walking, playing bridge, and cooking homemade noodles and tenderloin with milk gravy. She was the former homecoming queen for Mt. Ayr High School and the Southwest Iowa Queen for their festival. She remembered riding her horse Benedict to school as a young girl, but ended her teaching career driving her beloved Mustang sportscar. Most of all, she loved her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; four children: Jim (Pat) Sedgewick of Grand Haven, Dr. Jeff (Roya) Sedgewick of Great Falls, Va., Sandra Davis of Denver, Colo., and Elizabeth (Dan) Brownell of Hastings; nine grandchildren: Stephanie and Rachel Sedgewick, Justin, Brandon and Elizabeth Sedgewick, Austin and Kathryn Davis, and Emily and Luke Brownell; sister-in-law, Catherine (George) Weatherford; brother-in-law, Joseph (Patricia) Sedgewick; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six siblings: Evelyn James, Opal Barnett, James Jackson, Delbert Jackson, Dorothy Jensen and Joseph Jackson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2017, at St. Patrick/St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave.) with a rosary at 5 p.m. Interment will take place in Lakeshore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Sally may be given to Michigan Gift of Life. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.