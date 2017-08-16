Ronald Charles

He was born January 2, 1964, in Kansas City to Joseph and Joyce (Zumsteg) Charles. On November 24, 1984, he married Nancy Barney in Grand Rapids.

Ron was an elder with the Community of Christ Church and served in the youth ministries. He was a project manager with Shape Corporation. He will be very missed by all who knew him, especially for his wonderful sense of humor and his love of family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two brothers, Michael (Shiela) Charles and Fred (Gabriela) Charles; mother-in-law, Florence DenBoer; brother-in-law, David (Jean) Barney; step-mother-in-law, Dorothy Barney; nieces and nephews; and special cats, Jasper and Emitt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Joyce; special aunts and uncles; great nephew, Zachary Charles; and father-in-law, Allen Barney.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417). Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2017, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ron may be given to Harbor Humane Society, American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association.