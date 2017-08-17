John C. Lutz

John was born February 17, 1951, to the late John J. and Leona (Moll) Lutz in Grand Haven. He worked at Holland Hitch for 30 years, retiring in 2013.

John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and farming, and loved to drive his tractor. John could fix anything and spent many hours working on cars. He devoted much of his spare time to maintaining and operating Grand Haven’s Musical Fountain.

John is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Mary (John) Lutz-Brimmer; son, Ken Lutz; grandchildren, Kelsey Ring and Nicholas Brimmer; sisters: Jane Smith, Shirley (Jerry) Williams and Sue Hitsman; brother, Alfred (Catherine) Lutz; and close cousin, Mark Breutzman. John was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, James Smith and Ed Hitsman.

A Funeral Service for John will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kurt Wenzelburger officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday, August 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Haven Musical Fountain. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign John’s online guest book.