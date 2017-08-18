Carol Schindlbeck Stokes

She was born November 9, 1942, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Idabelle McCleese and Ernest Pierce. Her father passed away while serving in Africa during World War II and never saw his one and only child.

She married Earl Schindlbeck on March 18, 1959. They raised six children together and, on February 26, 1986, he went to be with the Lord. On November 8, 1990, Carol married Eugene Stokes, who became an important part of her family’s life and a wonderful grandfather to all their grandchildren.

Carol loved her family and enjoyed making crafts and cooking for those whom she loved — although she was notorious for burning the biscuits! She had a gift of making everyone feel welcomed and cared for. She also liked to read and learn, a trait that she passed on to all her children. Her love for animals was evident throughout her life, and she had a special place in her heart for their dogs, Jane and Macy.

Her survivors include her husband of 27 years, Eugene Stokes; children: Vickie Marhin of Arlington Heights, Ill., David (DeLaine) Schindlbeck of Salineville, Ohio, Kevin Schindlbeck of Manhattan, Kan., Nancy Schindlbeck Macy of Ephraim, Wis., and Troy (Cindi) Schindlbeck of Spring Lake, Mich.; grandchildren: Tracy (Dana) Tokarcyk, Kylie Budreau, Shane Macy, Paul (Jessica) Macy, Michelle (Matthew) Richardson, Nayisha Frazier Macy, Caroline and Christine Marhin, Derek and Noah Schindlbeck, and Ian Schindlbeck; and several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom were greatly loved. She was affectionately referred to as “Grammy” by most of her family. Carol was also preceded in death by her youngest child and dearly loved son, John (Carole) Schindlbeck of Fruitport, Mich.

There will be a Celebration of Carol’s Life to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Christian Life Center, 16765 W. Fruitport Road, Spring Lake, MI 49456, with the Rev. Curtiss McClain officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at church.

Arrangements handled by The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100). Share memories with the family online at www.sytsemafh.com.