John Van Dyke Jr.

Husband to his beloved wife of 60 years, Janice (Schutter), and the proud father of five daughters. John was the owner and operator of Van Dyke Construction. He served his community well, most recently at NOCH. He also volunteered at Bair Lake Bible Camp as a general contractor and board member. Most of all, John loved to share his faith in Jesus Christ with anyone whom he came in contact.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughters: Lori (Chuck) McMillan, Shari (Mark) Knopf, Nanci (Bob) Tissot, Tami (Steve) Leeper and Marci (Vorrice) Burks; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Jim (Sharon) Van Dyke; in-laws: Sharon (Wayne) Bomgaars, Linda (David) Ruiter, Ken (Kathy) Schutter and Terry (Kathy) Schutter.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2017, at Nortonville Gospel Chapel (14528 Leonard Road, Spring Lake), with visitation following during refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bair Lake Bible Camp, 12500 Prang St., Jones, MI 49061. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.