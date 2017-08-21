Duane Quigg

Duane was born on June 29, 1925, to Charles and Ruth Quigg in Albion, Michigan. He proudly served in the Army’s 95th Infantry Division in Europe during the height of World War II.

Duane later founded Engine Power Components in Grand Haven, where he was active until his retirement. More recently, he devoted his time to his grandchildren, who were the lights of his life; to his friends at the Tanglewood Park senior center in Muskegon; and to serving the community.

Duane experienced more than his fair share of tragedy. He lost his wife Patty after 49 years of marriage, his second wife Dorothy after 10 years of marriage, and his children John, Libby, Diana, Gregory, Kim, Timothy, and Amy. But Duane persevered without bitterness, touching everyone he met with his passion for life. His family and many friends will miss him dearly.

Duane is survived by his brother Doran (Marilyn), his son Mark (Marcela), and his grandchildren Charlie (fiancée Amy), Ryan, Kevin, Megan, Quentin, Casey, and Tricia. Duane also is

survived by his stepdaughter Carol Thomas and her son, his stepson Robert (Mona) Carmody and their two children and his stepdaughter Colleen (Greg) Liszewski and their three children.

A FUNERAL SERVICE will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2577 Wickham Dr., Muskegon, with Rev. Dan Anderson and Rev. Robert Bierenga officiating. VISITATION will be Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St., 231-798-1100, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in Spring Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Duane’s family suggests making a donation in Duane’s name to Tanglewood Park. Share memories with the family at Duane’s

