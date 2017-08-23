Doulatram 'Ram' Chattulani

He was born April 18, 1941, in Kobe, Japan, to W.D. Chattulani and Masuyo Kimura. He came to the United States in 1960 in pursuit of a strong education and access to better resources for his family. He worked tirelessly to put himself through school, ultimately receiving a Ph.D. from Michigan State University. He went on to teach at GVSU for over 30 years, shaping the lives of thousands of aspiring teachers.

He enjoyed biking, tennis and playing with his granddaughters. He valued adventure and experiences, and loved traveling with his family to many parts of the world.

He is survived by his loving wife, Payom Chattulani; his daughters, Michiko Chattulani and Yumiko Jakobcic; their mother, Cynthia Chattulani; son-in-law, Andrew Jakobcic; and precious granddaughters Gracie and Stella Jakobcic. He is also survived by his dear sister, Devi Lally; and countless other family and friends whom he loved dearly.

Memorial plans will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ram Chattulani Memorial Scholarship, Grand Valley State University, P.O. Box 2005, Grand Rapids, MI 49501-2005; or gvsu.edu/giving/chattulani.