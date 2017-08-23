Linda Lee Little

Linda graduated from Spring Lake High School and attended college at Grand Valley State University. She was formerly a partner, with her parents, in the Village Flower Shop in Spring Lake. She also owned and operated Wicker and Woods, which was her antique and caning business. She was a marvelous cook and especially loved treating her family and friends with her special desserts.

Linda is survived by her parents, Ron and Helen Holland of Spring Lake; her brother and sister-in-law, Rich and Bonnie Holland of Spring Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Phil Schultze and Ron Little.

A memorial service for Linda will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at the Covenant Life Church in Grand Haven with Pastor Bob DeVries officiating. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet the family at a reception following the service at the church.

Memorial contributions in memory of Linda may be given to the American Cancer Society. You are invited to sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.