Louis F. Breitels

Born May 6, 1926, to Louis and Harriet Breitels, he graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1944. He went on to proudly serve our country during World War II in the 2nd Armored Division. Lou was a member of First Reformed Church, where he was a past elder and deacon. He was also an avid Tigers fan.

He was the owner/operator of Grand Haven Coal and Dock. He was known by many as the oil delivery man.

On May 20, 1950, he married Mary (Lackey), who survives him. He is also survived by three children: Kirk (Pat), Philip and Julie Bair (David); seven grandchildren: Matt Breitels (Andria Dust), Tim Breitels (Leah), Josh Bair (Jennifer Hier), Kaitlyn Wolff (Kyle), James Breitels, Ethan Breitels and Nicholas Breitels; great-granddaughter Madison Rose Breitels; his sister, Gwen Engleright; nephews Steve Vink and James Engleright; niece Jeanne VanGeldren; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sylvia Vink; nephew, Mike Engleright; niece, Cheri Hensley; and brothers-in-law, Norman Engleright and Leslie “Bud” Vink.

Per Lou’s request, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.