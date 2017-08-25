Helen R. Brandsen

She was born June 23, 1921, in Muskegon to the late Cornelius and Elizabeth (Stuivenga) Rop. Helen married Conrad Brandsen on June 8, 1956, in Muskegon. She was employed at Hackley Bank and Comerica Bank for several years. Helen was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church and a former member of Allen Avenue Christian Reformed Church. Over the years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Conrad; her sister, Betty Havermans of Norton Shores; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service for Helen will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Eugene Los officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Western Michigan Christian High School. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Helen’s online guest book.