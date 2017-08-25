Patrick R. McCarthy

Pat was born February 8, 1933, to the late George and Marie (Moll) McCarthy. He married Joanne Khodl on May 7, 1955, in Grand Haven. Pat proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1960. He was self-employed at State Farm Insurance Agency for 44 years.

Pat was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus (where he loved playing Santa Claus for the special-needs children) and the American Legion. He loved traveling, spending time in Florida, reading, watching sporting events (especially the Detroit teams and Notre Dame), plus spending time with his grandchildren.

Pat is lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Joanne; daughters: Debra Smith, Lisa Gullick and Kathleen (Paul) Zinger; and sons: Tom (Pamela) McCarthy, Tim McCarthy and Kenneth (Caroline) McCarthy. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Mel) Camp; and brother, George (Edna) McCarthy; and in-laws: Diana McCarthy, Sweetie Wilson, Joan McCarthy and Art DeHeer. He was preceded in death by his twin grandsons, Brian and Ryan Zinger; sisters, Kathleen Behm and MaryAnn DeHeer; and brothers: Jim, Jack and Charles McCarthy.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2017, at St Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Charles Schwartz presiding. Full Military Rites will be performed by the Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post 2326. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, where the Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also meet the family one hour prior to the Mass at church.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish or St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Pat’s online guest book.