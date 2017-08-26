Clifford John Pfaff

Cliff was born March 2, 1924, to the late Clifford and Katherine (Pippel) Pfaff. He married Gladys Russell on May 18, 1948, in Memphis, Tennessee. Cliff proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years. He graduated with a doctoral degree from Ferris State University in 1950.

Cliff bought Hetzel Pharmacy in 1953 and changed the name to Pfaff’s Pharmacy. He sold the pharmacy in 1981 and semi-retired.

Cliff was a member of First Presbyterian Church, VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, Eagles, Masons, Scottish Rite, Shriners, Grand Haven Historical Society, Order of Battered Boot, Marine Corps League, Hospice Board and Hospice volunteer, YMCA Board, Highland Park Association Board, and was a councilman for the City of Grand Haven. He enjoyed ballroom dancing with Gladys, golfing, snow skiing, sailing, playing tennis, traveling with family and watching the Detroit Tigers. What Cliff loved the most was being “BoBo” the clown. This was a big part of his life and he loved to see everyone smile!

Cliff is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Robyn Dahl; son, Mark Pfaff; grandchildren: Abbi Pfaff, Wes and Sam Dahl. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys, in 2014; brother and sister-in-law, John and Evelyn Pfaff; and son-in-law, Don Dahl.

The Funeral Service for Cliff will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Troy Hauser Brydon officiating. Full Military Rites will be performed by the VFW Alvin Jonker Post 2326. Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Cliff’s online guest book.