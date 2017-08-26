Patrick E. Smith

He was born October 20, 1952, in Grand Haven to Francis “Frank” and Mariellen C. (Wekenman) Smith; and married Lorene “Lori” DeWitt on January 7, 1978, in Grand Haven.

Pat graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1971, Omaha Art School, and served his country in the Air Force. He worked at Grand Haven Stamped Products, as a material handler, but was better known for his work as a freelance artist. Pat was a member of Hope Reformed Church and DeColores. His other loves were drawing, music, having a good laugh, enjoying life with his family and friends, but most of all, helping others. “He would give you the shirt off his back,” literally.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lori Smith of Grand Haven; two sons, Daniel (Angela) Smith of St. Joseph and Bryan (Liesi) Smith of Grand Rapids; two grandchildren, Bevin Victoria Smith and Cayvin Lynn Smith; his mother-in-law, Joyce DeWitt-Hockenbraugh; one sister, Kathleen (Rick) Kalsbeek; two brothers, Chuck (Linda) Smith and Daniel (Sheryl) Smith; his “adopted daughters,” Anna (Tom) VanDerHeide and Tracy (Jim) Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Melvin R. DeWitt; his sister, Marjorie Hamm; and step-father-in-law, Harlan Hackenbraugh.

The funeral for Pat will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2017, at Hope Reformed Church, with the Rev. Ray Paget officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28. Friends may meet the family 12-4 p.m. Sunday, August 27, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel in Grand Haven. Interment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Toys for Tots are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.