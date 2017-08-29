George Homoly

George was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy (Langlois) Homoly; sisters, Dorothy Homoly and Jeanette Romburger; and brothers: Thomas, William and James. He is survived by his siblings: Marion (Carl) Nelson, Art Homoly, Sandra Collins, Sharon (Eustice) Collins and Carol (Fred) Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St Mary’s Parish in Spring Lake with Father Dave Gross as Celebrant. Burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Coopersville. Relatives and friends may meet the family Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at the Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville with the Rosary service Wednesday evening at 8 and Thursday one hour prior to the service at church.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.throopfh.com.

Arrangements by Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville (phone: 616-837-8161).