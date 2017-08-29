Martha A. McConnell

She was born in Manila, Arkansas, on December 4, 1947, to William A. and Lola (Ware) Sanders. Martha married Edward McConnell on July 26, 1966, in Grand Haven. She was formerly employed by the Northwest Ottawa Water Treatment Plant in Grand Haven. Martha attended Spring Lake Baptist Church prior to her marriage.

Martha is survived by her family: husband, Edward; daughter, Melissa (Bruce) Jerome; son, Scott (Autumn) McConnell; nine grandchildren; her father, William A. Sanders; and brothers, Randy A. (Katie) Sanders and William D. (Jean) Sanders. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lola Sanders, who passed away in 2015; and sister, Paula Beld, who passed away in 1999.

A Gathering and Service for Martha will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home followed by interment at Spring Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Manistee. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Martha’s online guest book.

Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.