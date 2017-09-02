Myron Gerard Lucas

Myke was born June 10, 1935, to the late Abe and Lena (Waasmas) Lucas in Cadillac, Michigan. He married Sandra (Schaap) Foote on August 20, 1988, in Spring Lake.

Myke was a great Christian man who loved his Lord, wife, 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He had cherished memories from his longtime membership in the Barbershop Harmony Society (Extension Chords, The Cardinals, Music Mart, Banks of the Wabash Chorus, and Holland Windmill Chorus) as well as civic theatre groups and singing in church. Myke also loved golf, fishing, traveling, the Tigers and cars.

Born a natural salesman with a contagious positive attitude, Myke loved interacting with anyone and could find a common ground easily which often led to lifelong friendships. Myke was an active member of Harvest Bible Chapel in Spring Lake, Michigan. He will be warmly remembered as always singing or whistling, as he had a passion for life that left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Myke is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters: Amy (Charlie) Muste of Middleville, Elizabeth (David) Olrich of Spring Lake and Jennifer Alison (Blake) Born of Fruitport; sons: Christopher Lucas of Indiana, John (Deb) Foote Jr. of North Carolina, James (Susan) Foote of Ada; 15 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild; brothers: Don (Susan) Lucas of Allegan, Jim (Martha) Lucas of Chicago and Bob (Laura) Lucas of Ohio; and sister-in-law, Cindy (Dale) Edgerle.

The Funeral Service for Myke will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2017, at Harvest Bible Chapel in Spring Lake with Pastor David Wisen officiating. Friends may meet the family prior to the service at church from 2-3:15 p.m. and after the service from 5-6 p.m. with refreshments being served.

Memorial contributions may be given to Harvest Bible Chapel Capital Campaign. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Myke’s on-line guest book.

Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.