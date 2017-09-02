Suzanna DePagter

She was born March 28, 1922, in Grazier, Pennsylvania, to Andrew and Suzanna (Prokop) Semivan, and she married Glenn F. DePagter on May 27, 1972. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2006.

Suzanna was proud to work as a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII, as a machinist for Gardner Denver before retiring and was a homemaker. She was active in PTA, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, senior bowling leagues at Starlite Lanes and the womens golf league at Terra Verde. Her other interests were baking, cooking, gardening, traveling by rail (train trips), but most of all, taking care of her home and family.

She is lovingly remembered by her children, Suzanna (Steven) Stohl of Columbia, TN, and Jack (Deborah) Taylor of Fremont; three grandchildren: Laura (David) Fox, Pamela (Michael) Minnehan and Jean Morgan; three great-grandchildren: Daniel Fox, Kelly Fox and Taylor Minnehan. She was preceded in death by her five sisters: Mary Orsargos, Anna Kanas, Margie McCarthy, Helen Ellis, Verna Sanders; two brothers, Michael Semivan and John Semivan; and the father of her children, John Taylor.

A memorial service for Suzanna will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions to St. Jude Chidren’s Research Hospital or The American Red Cross are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.