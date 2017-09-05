Jerry VanVoorst

He was born to Richard and Peggy (Garbrecht-Benham) VanVoorst on January 4, 1975. in Holland. Jerry married Joyce Miller on July 8, 2000, in Spring Lake.

He attended Zeeland High School and was employed in the food service industry in area restaurants, Rendezvous, Embassy and currently worked as cook at Old Hamlin Restaurant in Ludington. Jerry was a very dedicated husband, father, son and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, taking long rides on country roads, looking at old houses, barns, and animals. Jerry enjoyed an occasional walk in the woods, especially if it involved a picnic. He also liked to play cards and played Skip-Bo almost daily with his wife of 17 years.

Jerry will be greatly missed by his wife, Joyce; son, Trevor (Kristin Egres) Miller; father, Richard VanVoorst; mother, Peggy (Brian Burkholder) Garbrecht; mother and father-in law, Laura (Mark) Wood; 4 grandchildren; Regan, Myrii, Lillie, and Tessa; brother, Rick VanVoorst; brother-in-law, Chris (Jenny Linkous) Hopkins; sister-in-law, Teresa Hopkins and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Gary and sister-in-law, Jennifer Ham.

A Celebration of Life for Jerry will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Brest officiating. Friends may meet the family 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Joyce VanVoorst. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Jerrys guest book or share a memory.

Arrangements are by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.