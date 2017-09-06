Delbie F. DeGram

Delbie was born May 30, 1926, to the late Cornelius and Altje (Vanden den Brand) Degram. Delbie proudly served his country in the Army during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He married Ardella VanderWall in June of 1946 in Grand Haven.

In 1981, Delbie retired from the Grand Haven Police Department as a sergeant after 36 years of faithful service. Delbie also worked at Cook’s Hardware and as a part-time electrician. He was a member of the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28. In his spare time Delbie enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, camping and traveling, especially the back roads!

Delbie is survived by his daughters: Diane (Richard) Jager of Homosassa, FL, Peggy (Arthur) Barnett of Kentwood, Sally (James) Buehler of Grand Haven; and son, Thomas (Susan) DeGram of Naples, Florida; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Jennie Wiebenga of Grand Haven; and brother, Leo (Marian) DeGram. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardella; sister, Elsie Diesel; brothers: Art, Gerrit and John; great grandson, Ory Barnett; and dear friend, Eileen Conant.

The Funeral Service for Delbie will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2017, at Hope Reformed Church, with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at church. Full military rites will be performed by the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Interment at will be at Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Progeria Research or Hospice of North Ottawa. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Delbie’s on-line guest book.

Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.