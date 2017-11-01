George F. Raymer

He was born to George D. and Miriam (Warner) Raymer in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, on February 27, 1935. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Joan Shaw; and brother-in-law, Ralph Shaw. George is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce (Williamson) Raymer; children: Shelly (Darryl) Duncan of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Scott (Mary) Raymer of Caro, Michigan; grandchildren: Zachary (Olivia) Raymer of Portland, Oregon, Gabriel Raymer of Portage, Michigan, and Courtney Duncan of Morgantown, West Virginia; and brother, Robert (Darlene) Raymer of Charlotte, Michigan.

George graduated from Eaton Rapids High School and Central Michigan University. Following graduation he served two years in the U.S. Army. After his discharge from the service, he started working for Oldsmobile in Lansing and later transferred to General Motors Corporation in Detroit. George had the good fortune of working in the automotive industry that captured his interest. Following 32 years of employment with General Motors, he retired and moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Drummond Island, Michigan. In 1997 he moved to Spring Lake, Michigan.

George loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends, as well as the many activities that he enjoyed such as watching his favorite sport teams, snowmobiling, ATV riding and motorhoming. Over the years, he was a member of and served in several churches, a member of the Livonia (Michigan) Good Fellows and the past president of the Livonia PTA. In recent years, he has worked as a volunteer for many organizations in the area and found a special calling working with the Ferrysburg Community Church Food Pantry.

There will be a Memorial Service of Praise and Thanksgiving for George with the Rev. Nate Visker officiating at 12 p.m. Monday, November 6, 2017, at Ferrysburg Community Church, 17785 Mohawk Drive, Spring Lake, MI 49456. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 11-11:50 a.m. at church prior to the service. There will be Military Honor Guard for George under the auspices of the Grand Haven Michigan American Legion Charles A. Conklin Michigan Post 28 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy may consider the Ferrysburg Community Church Memorial Fund or Love in Action, 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven, MI 49417.