Jo Ann Duncan

Jo Ann is survived by her brothers, Edward (Wilma) Frye of Fruitport and Donald (Pauline) Frye of Allendale; one niece and six nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her husband, C. Earl Duncan.

Jo Ann had lived most of her life in the Port Huron area, having moved to Norton Shores in 2012. Prior to that, she had worked for over 25 years as a CPA for her company, Jo Duncan Associates, in Wadhams, Mich. She was a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church in Grand Haven.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 3, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Lakeshore Baptist Church, 17306 Church St. in Grand Haven. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lakeshore Baptist Church. Please leave a condolence to the family at www.shorelinememorial.com.

Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services – Muskegon (phone: 231-722-5050).