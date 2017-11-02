Mildred Jacobs

She was born March 22, 1918, in Marshall, Mich., to William Sr. and Ruth (Berry) Richardson. On June 13, 1941, she married James Jacobs in South Haven, and he preceded her in death on December 17, 2013.

Mildred was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing golf and bridge. Music was also a passion for hers, and especially playing the piano and organ. Mildred always looked forward to trips to the cabin. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and will be remembered for her love and quick wit.

She is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Bob) VanBemmelen of Grand Haven and Wendy Jacobs of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two grandsons: Troy (Michelle) VanBemmelen and their children: Bailey, Brandi and James, and Todd VanBemmelen and his children, Nicholas and Alexander. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Velma Collins, Gordan Richardson, William Richardson Jr. and Opal Miller.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mildred may be given to Harbor Humane Society or Hospice of North Ottawa Community.