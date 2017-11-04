Betty Ann Miller

Mom was born in Muskegon, Mich., to Hipe and Anna (Pietrowicz) Dobb on December 12, 1934. She was the eldest of four daughters.

Mom graduated as a "Big Red" from Muskegon High School in 1952, and then began her career training at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon under well-known pathologist, Dr. Lange. In 1954, Mom moved to Grand Haven and joined the staff at North Ottawa Community Hospital as a medical technologist and phlebotomist.

Mom fell in love with Donald J. Miller and they were married on October 6, 1956, at St. Michael’s Church in Muskegon. They began their family, raising five children. Mom and Dad were married for 60-plus years and were dedicated to their children. Sadly, Dad passed away on June 7, 2017, and was there to welcome Mom, gently taking her hand as they continue on with their next journey together.

Mom’s second passion in life was her record 56-year-long career at North Ottawa Community Hospital. Mom loved her work at NOCH and looked forward going to work each and every day. Her kind and caring personality was a natural fit for her work with patients and co-workers. Mom maintained lifelong friendships with many of her co-workers who fondly nicknamed her "Flash.” Mom was often requested by name by many patients for her gentle confidence and quick "one poke" accuracy.

Mom wanted to acknowledge NOCH pathologists Dr. Raymond Beckering and Dr. Lee DeMeester. She appreciated their guidance during her career and their long-lasting friendship.

Our Mom demonstrated unwavering strength during her entire life. She was kind, gentle, caring, compassionate and accepting of everyone. She loved her many family vacations to Cancun, Mexico, and loved the Mexican people and their culture. Mom loved chocolate, watching the girls on the “View” and said everyone should have a little Dr. Phil in their life. Late in life, after not caring much about politics, Mom became active on Facebook, posting her views that reflected her values.

Mom is lovingly remembered and will be missed by her five children: Michael Miller of Salt Lake City, Utah; Daniel (Biao Guo) Miller of Ypsilanti Township, Mich.; Diane (Thomas Kackmeister) Miller of Grand Haven, Mich.; David (Princess) Miller of San Antonio, Texas; and Donna (Michael James) Miller of Grand Haven, Mich. Sisters: Darlene (Bill) Ralls of Fallbrook, Calif., Rita (Larry) Dykstra, and Corky (Jack) Tokarcyzk, both of Muskegon, Mich.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Miller of Grand Haven; brother-in-law, Leslie Miller of Grand Rapids; her seven grandchildren: Jacob, Matthew, Lucas, Nickita, Anthony, Andrew and Jada (Honeygirl); and three great-grandchildren: Emilie, Chloie and Loucie.

Preceded in death by parents, Hipe and Anna Dobb; brother-in-law, Milton Miller; and sister-in-law, Kay Miller.

There will be no services. In accordance with Mom’s wishes, her family will celebrate her life at her second home in Cancun, Mexico, in January, where her spirit will flourish where her ashes fall.

Our family and our mom were greatly impressed and very appreciative of the nurses, physicians and support staff at Mercy Hospital for their kind, loving care allowing her to feel she was the only patient under their care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider North Ottawa Hospital Auxiliary Inc. or benice.org.