Etta Mae Thede

She was born September 8, 1928, in Grand Rapids to Hugh C. and Marion (DeWitt) Furtney; and she married Howard Thede on August 10, 1951, in Grand Rapids. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Etta went to St. Mary’s Mercy Central School of Nursing and graduated in 1949, and she worked as a registered nurse at North Ottawa Community Hospital for 35 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes and the church’s Esther Circle. She was also a member of the alumni association of St. Mary’s Mercy Central School of Nursing. Etta loved to read, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To quote her: “They are the best blessing ever” and “We were dealt a really good hand.”

She is lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Sharon (Tom) Campbell of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Christine “Chris” Boeve of Spring Lake; her son, Michael (Melissa) Thede of Bradenton, Fla.; nine grandchildren: Abigail (Tony) Naska, Adam Thede, Andrew Thede, Ashley Thede, Aiden Thede, Amber (Mitchell) Cok, Joseph (Amber) Campbell, Katie (Cody) Fontaine and James (Amy) Boeve II; 11 great-grandchildren: Nolan Cok, Ayja Cok, Micah Cok, Eden Cok, Barrett Boeve, Bode Boeve, Lily Boeve, Asher Fontaine, Gino Naska, Tanner Campbell and Colton Campbell; three sisters: Margie VanHorn, Pat (Jim) Van Portfliet and Linda McGeorge; her brother, David (Donna) Furtney; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Ashley Thede, on August 29, 2015; her sister, Nancy Sagorsky (Ciluffo); and her daughter Christine Boeve’s soulmate, Bryce Vanover, on October 20, 2017.

The funeral service for Etta will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 9, 2017, at the United Methodist Church of the Dunes with the Rev. Eldon Eldred officiating. Friends may meet the family 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services - The VanZantwick Chapel.

Memorial contributions to the Spring Lake District Library for a leaf on the Donor Tree are appreciated. Etta's family would like to thank the staff and Etta's friends at LifeCircles of Muskegon for the wonderful care they provided her.