Mary Jane Biggs

She was born March 20, 1929, in Watseka, Illinois, to Hubert and Stella (Jackson) Wilkinson. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1947, and then attended Purdue University.

She worked in accounting at General Telephone Company, where she met Robert H. Biggs, and they married on October 16, 1955, in Muskegon, Michigan. They were married 59 years when he preceded her in death in 2014.

Mary Jane (“Janie”) enjoyed sewing, knitting and many other crafts. She was an active wife and mom, and was a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, a frequent volunteer at her children’s schools, and was active in Eastern Star, Christian Women’s Club and at her church.

She and Bob later moved to Branson, Missouri, to work at Stonecroft Conference Center. She also worked at Unique Impressions in Branson.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Brenda) Biggs of Tulsa, Okla., and Cheryl (Jim) Sutliff of Spring Lake, Mich.; grandchildren: Amanda (Matthew) Marchese, Emily Sutliff, Patrick, Arynn and Connor Biggs, Amy (Kendall) Lollis, and Kayla (Chris) Lollis; and great-grandchildren, Lyla and Celia Marchese, and Hanna, Hailey and Tommy Lollis.

Memorials in Janie’s memory may be made to Hospice Compassus, 3044 Shepherd of the Hills Expy, Suite 200, Branson, MO 65616.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 1 p.m. in the Friendly Baptist Church in Branson. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Visitation will be at the Friendly Baptist Church from 12 p.m. until service time.