Ronald Jay 'RJ' Bonselaar Jr.

Ronald worked as a manager of an auction company. He loved to meet people through his work and the many places he traveled to. Along with traveling, he enjoyed camping and fishing, and liked spending time in warm weather.

Ronald will be lovingly missed by his parents, Ron and Sherrill Bonselaar; and several aunts and uncles.

According to RJ’s wishes, cremation has taken place and internment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign RJ’s online guest book.

Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.