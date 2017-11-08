Russell 'Russ' Anys

He grew up and raised his family in West Olive. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II as a waist gunner and radio operator in a B-26, flying over 50 missions in the European Theater. He was very active in the local community, serving on the school board, acting as Port Sheldon Township treasurer, as a member of the Masons and the VFW. After retiring from Consumers Energy, he and his wife relocated to the Ludington area, where he enjoyed many happy years, hunting, gardening and cutting wood.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta Anys; and his son, Ronald Anys. He is survived by his children: Nancy and Tom DeVries, Linda and Joe Lyons, and Deborah and Walter Gutknecht; daughter-in-law, Lynn Anys; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; in-laws Louise Anys, Jason Krikke and Arvilla Anys; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 10, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Harlem Reformed Church, 6854 144th Ave. in Holland, with the Rev. Michael Westerveld officiating. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may meet with the family at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland, on Thursday, November 9, 2017, from 5-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Ottawa Care Center Hospice, 1309 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Please visit lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.