Frank Riley

He was born December 18, 1933, in Grand Rapids to William Riley, DDS, and Frances (Ewing) Riley. On June 10, 1956, he married Susan Christensen in Muskegon, and she preceded him in death on October 30, 1984.

Frank was a graduate of Grand Haven High School, Class of 1952; he went on to Western Michigan University, where he graduated with a master’s degree in education as Susan taught elementary school. He then joined her as a high school journalism teacher. Frank was a life-member of the Michigan Education Association, past-president of the Marshall Teachers Association and an elected member of the MEA Publications Commission. He also worked for a time in the printing business and at Grand Haven High School. He was a dedicated enthusiast of baseball (Go Tigers! “We’ll get ‘em next year!”), football, golf, movies, music, investing and writing with a flourish.

He is survived by two daughters he loved very much, Anne (Darrell) Riley and Kathleen (Steve) Robbins of Norton Shores; and one grandson, Kasey (Emma) Robbins. He was preceded in death by his brother, William E. Riley; and close personal friend, Mary Hall.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2017, at The Lee Chapel (6291 South Harvey) with the Rev. Mary Ivanov officiating. Visitation/celebration of Frank’s life will be following the service during the reception time.

Memorial contributions in memory of Frank may be given to Alzheimer’s Association. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.