James 'Jim' Gignac

He was born to the late Larry and Cecelia P. (Labadie) Gignac on October 23, 1939, in Ontario, Canada. Jim graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central and went on to Ferris State College. He married Diane Hanson on July 29, 1961.

Jim served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1967. He owned and operated Custom Stainless Inc. until his retirement. Jim was a life-long member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Spring Lake. He was a member of the Lions Club and the American Legion of Grand Haven.

Jim is survived by a son, David (Angela) Gignac; daughter, Kathi (John) Behm; and four grandchildren: Alec and Daniel Gignac, Sydney and Erica Behm. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Diane.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church food pantry.