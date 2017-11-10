Samuel Adams Jr.

He was born in Detroit on February 26, 1927, and attended Southeastern High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1944 and served as an MP in Germany during World War II. Sam returned home to Detroit, got married and attended Michigan State University. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1951 from the MSU College of Education. Sam and his family moved to Spring Lake in the summer of 1962.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of almost 69 years, Mary Ann (Burke) Adams. He is also survived by his six children: Mark (Dianne) Adams of West Olive, Gary (Sue) Adams of Benton Harbor, Mary Ellen (Karl) Adams-Johnston of Cedar, Matt (Val) Adams of Muskegon, John (Jenna) Adams of Muskegon, and Paul (Char) Adams of Twin Lakes, Wis.; and several grandchildren/great-grandchildren: Samantha Adams Bench (Brody and Addie), Kim Gifford (Tori and Bella), Luke and Lindsey Adams, A.J. and Kelsey Adams, Cassandra and Kevin Muir (Sophia and Mickaela), Haven and Casey Johnston (Gabriel), Derek and Lavinia Adams (Jackson, Benjamin, Levi, Aviendah), Chelsea Adams and Bryan Rohr (Issac, Eli, Autumn, Jace), Logan Adams, Owen Adams, Gwen Adams, and Bryce Adams. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Harvey; and granddaughter, Alicia Adams.

Sam loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an avid runner and golfer, and enjoyed his Labrador dogs Magic, Molly and Ginger. He loved being outdoors, playing and watching sports (especially the Detroit Lions), and taking drives down to Grand Haven State Park with his bride to visit beautiful Lake Michigan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date. Please leave a condolence to the family at www.shorelinememorial.com and any memorial contributions in memory of Sam may be given to Hospice of Michigan.