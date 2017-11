A beautiful, loving woman full of adventure, zest, wit and charm. Her love of the lake with blue skies and orange sunsets gave her serenity.

Lovingly remembered by the Love of her Life, Jim Vander Molen; daughters: Lori Furst (Tony Pizarro), Linda Ryskamp (Bob Schmucker), Lisa and Mike Kosak; grandchildren; and many others who love her.

A Celebration of Life breakfast buffet: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Uccello’s, 3940 Rivertown Pkwy., Grandville.