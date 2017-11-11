Floyanna Dempsey

She is survived by her three sons: Daniel (Irene), Thomas (Lillian) and Scott (Maria); sisters, Susie (David) Daymon and Joan; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Archie; her granddaughter, Dawn (Black); sisters, Lea and Heidi; and brothers: Patrick, Thomas, Charles and Wilder.

She will always be remembered by all who knew her for her kind smile and warm hugs, and will be especially missed by the congregation at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Coopersville.

A memorial service will be held November 25, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall, located at 3086 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI, with refreshments following at the Egelcraft Community Center, 2129 Arrowhead Drive, Muskegon, MI.