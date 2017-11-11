Gladys M. Busman

Gladys worked at Superior Metal for close to a dozen years prior to her retirement. She was a member of Ottawa Center Chapel, where she taught Sunday School and was involved with AWANA and WCTU. Gladys enjoyed gardening, crocheting, stamping and canning. Most of all, she enjoyed her family and is survived by her children: Jeffery (Nancy) Busman of Muskegon, Carmen (Jeff) Reynolds of Grand Haven, Jan (Doug) Johnson of Fruitport and Beth (Richard) Brooks of Union City, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Joan) Pippel of Spring Lake; a sister, Ethel Jordan of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Rex Busman; and a daughter, Jackie Starliper.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2017, at the Ottawa Center Chapel, 8991 Leonard St., Coopersville, with Pastor Bob Porterfield officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 2-5 at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St., Muskegon (231-798-1100). Burial will take place in Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Haven Home in Grand Haven. Share memories with the family at their online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.