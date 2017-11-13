Charlene 'Petey' Schmeltzer

Charlene was born July 6, 1932, in Muskegon as one of 11 children to Fred and Georgia Lorene (Cheatham) Walters. She married Edward Schmeltzer on October 31, 1959, in Grand Haven.

Charlene attended the Muskegon School of Business and worked as a secretary for Continental Motors in Muskegon. She was a gifted athlete, playing first baseman for the Class C State Championship Slow Pitch Team “Boeve Comets.” She continued to play into her middle 50s. Charlene enjoyed all sports and was competitive in her own way. She was easy going; had a welcoming, pleasant personality; and really enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids sporting activities as they grew up. Charlene enjoyed bowling, reading, puzzles and playing games.

Charlene will be greatly missed by her husband, Edward of Grand Haven; daughter, Deborah Schmeltzer of Snowflake, Arizona; son, Michael (Julie) Schmeltzer of Grand Haven; four grandchildren: Allie (Ben) Visser, Joy Schmeltzer, Caleb Schmeltzer and Marina (Brad) Bisdorf; and siblings: William (Donna) Walters, Joan (Clair) St. Clair, Charles (Leslie) Walters, Mary Lynn (Thomas) Jones, Robert Walters and Debra Walters. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Fred Jr., Roy, Russell and Franklin; and sisters-in-law, Helen and Sandra.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice of Muskegon. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Charlene’s online guest book.

Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.