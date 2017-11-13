Charles J. LeMaire

Chuck was born May 11, 1950, in Chicago to Kenneth and Eunice (Nicodem) LeMaire. He served his country in the U.S. Army. On March 22, 1969, Chuck married the former Gloria Tikkanen in Nunica, and she survives him.

Chuck had worked in purchasing for L3 Communication for 30 years. He enjoyed golfing, painting and reading. Most of all, Chuck loved the time spent with his family, and especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Malinda “Mindy” (Patrick) Bectel and Matthew (Deann) LeMaire; grandchildren: Nicholas and Brendan, Shelby, Bailli, Wyatt and Garrett; great-grandchildren, Alyvia and Kai; brother, Donald (Mary) LeMaire; sister, Ruth (Tom) Mulder; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Roger) Mulder and Carol (Butch) Westcomb; brother-in-law, Dale Tikkanen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Kenneth.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 11261 South St., Nunica.

Visitation will be Monday evening from 5-8 p.m. at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (231-798-1100).

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluebird Cancer Retreats. Share memories with family at Chuck’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.