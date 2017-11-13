Jack Billups

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Deanne Billups (Wester) in 1995; his parents, Thomas and Minnie Billups of Skiatook, OK; his brother, Fred of Skiatook, OK; his daughter, Mary Lynn Marod of Grand Haven; and his grandson, Stephen Kukowski of Newtown, PA.

He will be missed by his wife of 20 years, Betty Billups (Viening); his children, Thomas (Julie) Billups of Ada, MI, and Jacklyn (Micheal) Kukowski of Newtown, PA; his grandchildren: David Marod, Nicole (Earle) Spears, Kara (Jeremy) Tucker, Scott Kukowski, Tucker Billups, Griffin Billups and Maddie Billups; numerous great- grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert Marod; and many nephews and nieces. He is also survived by Betty’s children: Bill (Laura) Viening, Brian (Holly) Viening and Susan Wronski.

Jack was born in Skiatook, OK on July 2, 1924, and spent his childhood working on the family farm. After graduating from Skiatook High School in 1942, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served his country the duration of World War II. On D-Day he and his shipmates found themselves on the waters off of Normandy, France as part of a 60-boat rescue flotilla known as the Seagoing Saint Bernards, which was credited with saving over 1,437 American soldiers from the water and beaches.

Following the war, he moved to Grand Haven where he joined the Grand Haven Police Department and enjoyed a 38-year career, retiring as sergeant in 1988. For many of those years, Jack would walk to work every day down Sheldon Road, waving and refusing offers for rides as passersby honked at him. Upon retirement he worked at VanZantwick Bartels Kammeraad Funeral Home and continued to take great pride in serving his community. He also found a lot of time to showcase his handyman skills through helping his children with fix-it projects.

Jack was a past member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, a current member of Second Reformed Church and a 70-year member of the American Legion. Jack spent his life serving others: his God, his Country, his community and his family. Well done faithful servant!

The family would especially like to thank the Hospice of North Ottawa Community and the caregivers at Christian Haven Home for their wonderful, compassionate care of Jack in his final days.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Second Reformed Church in Grand Haven with Rev. Dan Eisnor officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at church. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Jack may be given to the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.