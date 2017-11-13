Karen A. Hodge

Mrs. Hodge had been the secretary at United Methodist Church of the Dunes for 30 years until retiring. Karen was a member of United Methodist Church of the Dunes and active in the Jubilation Choir and Esther Circle. She enjoyed reading, and always sent cards to friends and relatives.

Survivors: daughter, Barbara Hodge of Grand Haven; granddaughter, Desiree Collison; brother, Paul (Vicky) Dunning of Fremont; sisters: Mary (John) Wells of Fremont, Ruth Lucas of Fremont and Jan (Jim) Pell of Jenison; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Karen Hodge of Spring Lake and Cecilia Hodge of Fremont. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin, in 2011.

Memorial Service: Saturday, November 18, 2017, 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at United Methodist Church of the Dunes in Grand Haven, with the Rev. Lou Grettenberger and Eldon Eldred officiating.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to United Methodist Church of the Dunes Music Fund or Lakeshore Assisted Living Homes. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.